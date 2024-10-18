BARMM to build 25 housing units for SGA indigents

THE Ministry of Human Settlement and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MHSD-BARMM) is constructing 25 decent housing units for indigent families in the Special Geographic Area (SGA) of the region.

MHSD Director General Esmael Ebrahim said in a statement Friday, October 18, the housing project will be constructed in Barangay Kibayao, Kapalawan, SGA.

Ebrahim said each unit will have a 48 square meters floor area with three bedrooms, a dining area, living area, kitchen, and one common toilet and bath.

The concrete walls of the housing unit will have a smooth cement plaster finish on semi-gloss paint, with tile flooring and pre-painted rib-type galvanized iron sheet roofing.

“The selection of beneficiaries will be based on guidelines identified by the Housing and Human Settlements Division in line with the community's needs and inputs from local stakeholders and to be announced at a later date,” Ebrahim explained.

He said the provision of housing units to the poorest of the poor in BARMM, including those who have lost their homes due to human-induced and natural calamities, is part of the priority thrust of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim.

The groundbreaking signaling the start of the housing project was held on Thursday, October 17, with officials of the MHSD in attendance. (SunStar Zamboanga)