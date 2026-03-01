Barmm to build centralized government hubs in 8 SGA towns

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) is set to establish centralized municipal government centers in the eight newly created municipalities of the Special Geographic Area (SGA) to improve service delivery and strengthen local governance.

The Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG)–SGA Field Office is now in the final stages of preparation for the project, including site validation and completion of documentary requirements needed to fast-track construction.

MILG-SGA Field Office Head Zaiton Abas said the project aims to institutionalize efficient local governance while making government services more accessible to residents.

“The municipal government center will serve as a hub where—in addition to the municipal hall—various Barmm government agencies can establish their field offices. This creates a strategic one-stop shop for the public,” Abas said in a statement.

MILG and local government officials on Wednesday, February 25, inspected the proposed site of the government center in Kadayangan Municipality and discussed the specific actions required from local government units (LGUs) to expedite procurement and begin construction.

Abas said that centralizing services would reduce the burden on residents who currently need to travel to multiple locations to access government offices.

He said that in line with the directive of Barmm interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua to fast-track the project, LGUs have been urged to immediately complete their documentary requirements.

These include a deed of donation for the land—ideally three to five hectares—a site development plan, and the appropriate municipal resolutions, among other prerequisites.

Abas shared that each municipal hall is funded at P30 million and will follow the MILG’s standard architectural design, which has been implemented in other municipalities across Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)