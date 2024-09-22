Barmm to build P700-M projects in Lanao

THE Ministry of Public Works in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MPW-Bar) is constructing some P700 million worth of infrastructure projects in the province of Lanao del Sur, the MPW-Barmm said Saturday, September 21.

Engineer Abdul Khalic Ondi of the MPW-Lanao del Sur 2nd District Engineering Office (MPW-LDS 2nd DEO), said the infrastructure projects included construction and rehabilitation of road, drainage systems, multipurpose building, and street light installations.

Ondi said the projects are funded by the regular infrastructure budgets of 2023 and 2024, as well as the Special Development Fund of 2021.

Ondi said they believe the projects will address the growing infrastructure needs of the MPW-LDS 2nd DEO as construction of roads and drainage systems will significantly improve residents’ access to essential services and prevent flooding during the rainy season, especially in areas prone to waterclogging.

He said the installation of street lights aims to improve safety in the communities, especially in rural areas where inadequate lighting has been a longstanding concern.

He said they have officially awarded contracts on September 13 to winning contractors for the projects.

The MPW-LDS 2nd DEO committed to monitor the construction of all its projects through regular inspections to ensure they meet the required standards of quality and are completed within their set timelines.(SunStar Zamboanga)