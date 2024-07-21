Barmm to build P95.5-M housing projects in Tawi-Tawi

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) is building permanent shelters for homeless indigent and indigenous families in Tawi-Tawi displaced by recurrent natural and human-induced disasters.

The construction of the permanent shelters worth P95.5 million is part of MSSD's Bahay Program.

Engineer Yusop Pilas, head of the engineering section of MSSD, has conducted site assessments from July 15 to 18, in various municipalities in the province of Tawi-Tawi.

Pilas said that 100 shelters will be built in Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi. These will be as follows: 40 units in Sanga-Sanga village, and 20 each in Pakias, Malassa, and Tarawak villages.

Pilas said that 40 units will be constructed in Datu Putih in Sitangkai town.

He said additional assessments will follow in South Ubian and Turtle Island, with plans for 35 and 16 families, respectively.

He said each unit permanent shelter, measuring 7.0 meters by 6.5 meters and costing P500,000, includes two bedrooms, a comfort room, a kitchen, and a living area.

Pilas emphasized partnerships with local government units (LGUs), through memoranda of agreement, for the implementation of the projects.

“The LGUs will be the ones implementing these projects, while MSSD, through its Tawi-Tawi Provincial Filed Office, will be monitoring the simultaneous construction across the province,” Pilas said.

The lots where the permanent shelters will be built were owned by the LGUs concerned. (SunStar Zamboanga)