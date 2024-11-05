BARMM to distribute 200,000 seedlings in Lanao del Sur

THE Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, and Energy in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MENRE-BARMM) aims to distribute 200,000 tree seedlings in the province of Lanao del Sur in the last quarter of 2024 to promote its tree-growing initiative.

Asmarie Labao, Lanao del Sur provincial ENRE officer (PENREO), emphasized the urgent need for collective community action in strengthening the province's natural resilience.

“While we have our own versions of the Sierra Madre—the Piyagayungan Range and Gurain Range—to shield us [Lanao del Sur areas] from the severe impacts of typhoons, we cannot rely on them entirely because they alone cannot fully protect us from extreme weather events,” Labao said.

“Our forests need to be strengthened through reforestation efforts to better absorb heavy rains and prevent landslides and floods,” Labao added.

He said among the target areas for this tree-growing initiative are the low-lying municipalities such as Butig, Lumba Bayabao, Maguing, Bubong, Kapai, Pualas, Marogong, Madalum, Madamba, and Piagapo.

He said they have so far distributed 86,000 seedlings for the tree-growing initiative. By the end of 2024, the MENRE-Lanao del Sur PENREO aims to distribute 200,000 seedlings.

Asnawi Dataman, Community ENRE Officer (CENREO), said MENRE encouraged community groups, schools, local government units, and other organizations planning reforestation projects to participate in the program.

Dataman said interested parties may visit MENRE’s PENRE Office at Old Capitol Drive, Matampay, Marawi City to learn more and obtain the necessary forms to participate in this initiative.

In 2023, MENRE distributed 73,000 tree seedlings, including native, commercial, and fruit-bearing varieties, as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental restoration.

Dataman said the mass distribution of tree seedlings in Lanao del Sur aligns with the ongoing observance of National Environmental Awareness Month in November, which aims to foster environmental education and encourage sustainable practices among Filipinos. (SunStar Zamboanga)