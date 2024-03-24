Barmm to expand anti-measles vax campaign

THE Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-Barmm) is taking decisive measures to prevent the spread of the measles outbreak by expanding its vaccination campaign throughout the autonomous region.

Dr. Zul Qarneyn Abas, MOH deputy minister, said the extensive vaccination activities will start April 1, following the declaration of a measles outbreak in Barmm.

Abas said the initiative aims to ensure that many residents will have access to the measles vaccination, thus protecting them from the infectious disease.

The MOH-Barmm has recorded a total of 592 cases with three fatalities in the autonomous region as of March 20 since January, this year.

Of the total cases, 521 are unvaccinated and 71 are vaccinated.

The province of Lanao del Sur registered the highest number of cases, with 220, making up 37 percent of the region's total cases.

Two of the fatalities were from Lanao del Sur, while the other one was from Sulu.

Abas said that in response to the growing threat, they will undertake expanded vaccination activities in communities to ensure a larger proportion of the children in Barmm is vaccinated against measles.

Measles is a serious and potentially dangerous virus that can spread rapidly in areas with low vaccination rates and poses a significant public health risk.

Abas urged the residents of Barmm to ensure they are up to date on their measles vaccinations and remain vigilant to protect themselves and their families. (SunStar Zamboanga)