Barmm to expand Isal program

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) is hiring more Islamic Studies and Arabic Language (Isal) teachers as Barmm’s education ministry is set to expand its Isal program.

A total of 1,203 applicants took part in the Isal teachers qualifying examination held at Sulu National High School on Sunday, May 26.

The examination is aimed at selecting qualified candidates for the Isal program of Barmm.

Of the 796 slots allocated for Barmm, only 81 slots were allotted for the province of Sulu, this year.

“Passers will first undergo in-service training before they will be deployed and then, we will have another hiring. This is our yearly hiring process for Isal teachers,” Barmm Education Ministry Administrative Assistant Nizar Hamid said in a statement Thursday, May 30.

The Directorate General for Madaris Education (DGME) of Barmm’s education ministry is set to expand its Isal program, which will enable Isal teachers to take on new roles in public madrasahs, in addition to their current duties.

The examination process aims to identify talented individuals who demonstrate a strong passion for teaching and a deep interest in Islamic studies and Arabic language and are in alignment with Barmm’s 12-point priority agenda of ensuring that youth in the region receive a quality and holistic education. (SunStar Zamboanga)