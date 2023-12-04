BARMM to extend aid to Marawi City bombing victims

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) announced that it will provide both immediate and financial assistance to the victims of the December 3 bombing incident in Marawi City.

Four persons were killed while 50 others were wounded when a bomb exploded during a Catholic mass at the Dimaporo gymnasium of the Mindanao State University (MSU)-Marawi around 7 a.m. Sunday, December 3, 2023.

BARMM said in a statement Monday, December 4, that the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD), and other concerned BARMM agencies are currently collaborating with Amai Pakpak Medical Center and officials from the national and local governments to assess the needs of the victims and identify other forms of help the regional government could provide.

Furthermore, the BARMM government has vowed to shoulder the hospital and burial expenses of all the victims.

In a statement on Monday, BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim emphasized that the transitional government fosters upholding peace and understanding in the entire BARMM, following the incident.

“We stand firm and united against any form of violence and extremism that threatens the peace and harmony of our society,” Ebrahim said.

“The Bangsamoro Government is fully committed to supporting and cooperating with the investigative agencies to ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their wicked actions,” he added.

He urged the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, saying, “to swiftly bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”

He also encouraged the residents of BARMM to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or personalities to the proper authorities.

“Let us reject violence and all forms of extremism and work tirelessly towards a future where safety, justice, and tolerance prevail,” Ebrahim said.

Likewise, the BARMM government extends its condolences to the bereaved and commiserates with the peace-loving people of Marawi City.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) has created a Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) which will solely focus and expedite the investigation of the police on the bomb explosion transpired during a religious mass gathering inside MSU-Marawi Gymnasium, Marawi City, on December 3.

Police Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, PRO-BAR director, said that while investigation is ongoing, security measures in Marawi City has been intensified and a full alert status has been declared.

Nobleza said the police in Lanao del Sur intensified its investigation and focused intelligence and law enforcement operations in close coordination with the military and other members of the security sectors to identify and bring those responsible persons behind the inhuman act to justice.