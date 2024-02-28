Barmm to upgrade waters in 2 Lanao Sur towns

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the municipalities of Kapai and Pualas, Lanao del Sur to upgrade the water supply system in two towns.

Barmm Senior Minister Abunawas Maslamama said Wednesday, February 28, the MOA outlines collaborative efforts to implement two projects: the Kapai-Marawi City-Tagoloan Level III Water Supply System Phase I and the Pualas Climate Resilient Level III Water Supply System with Treatment Facility projects.

Maslamama believes that these projects will help improve the quality of life of many residents in the towns of Kapai and Pualas.

"The Barmm Government is committed to working hard with LGUs (local government units) to achieve the shared goal of providing access to clean and safe water for all. It has a great impact on the communities, and we hope to implement the same projects in other LGUs," he added.

Engineer Moharijin Ali, the Special Development Fund (SDF) project manager, underscored the importance of strong coordination in the development of conflict-affected communities.

Ali said they will closely monitor the progress of the projects and provide technical assistance to ensure their proper and timely implementation.

Pualas Mayor Amanoden Ducol and Kapao Mayor Aida Gauraki of Kapai expressed their gratitude for the Barmm government's support, acknowledging its transformative impact on the town, especially on the economic aspect of the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)