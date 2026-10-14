Barmm trains 30 Basilan IP farmers in coconut production, processing

THIRTY farmers from two indigenous peoples (IP)-led cooperatives in Basilan province have undergone a five-day training in coconut production and processing to improve farm productivity and expand livelihood opportunities in their communities.

The training, conducted by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mipa-Barmm) last week, provided participants with practical skills in coconut cultivation, farm management and processing to help increase agricultural output and generate additional income.

Benito Algan Jr., Mipa Ancestral Domain Section chief, said Wednesday, October 14, 2026, that technical experts from the Philippine Coconut Authority in Barmm (PCA-Barmm), facilitated the five-day training sessions.

Algan said that one of the resource speakers, Lemuel Soriano, PCA-Barmm senior agriculturist, discussed about the proper planting techniques, farm maintenance and sustainable cultivation practices.

Algan underscored the importance of capacity-building in strengthening indigenous agriculture and developing community-based enterprises.

He urged the training participants to share their newly-acquired knowledge with other community members and sustain livelihood initiatives that could contribute to the socio-economic development of IP communities in Basilan.

Meanwhile, Lamitan City IP Mandatory Representative Raja Bayan Marujin expressed support for the initiative, saying stronger agricultural capabilities could empower IP communities and promote long-term economic self-sufficiency.

Algan said the training forms part of its efforts to promote sustainable agricultural development, strengthen IP-led cooperatives and maximize the livelihood potential of ancestral lands through skills development and community-based enterprises. (SunStar Zamboanga)