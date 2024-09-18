Barmm trains Tawi-Tawi farmers on feed production

FIFTY farmers from Tawi-Tawi have undergone a two-day training workshop on feed formulation and management to enable them to address the challenges they face in chicken raising, particularly in feed management.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mafar-Barmm) facilitated the training in Lakit-Lakit, Bongao from Saturday, September 14, until Sunday, Sepetember 15.

Dr. Aidarus Nami, Mafar Tawi-Tawi director, said small-scale farmers often struggle with expensive commercial feeds and lack of knowledge in feed formulation, which lead to poor chicken health, reduced productivity, and high maintenance cost.

Nami said the training focused on teaching farmers how to create their own nutrient-rich feeds using locally available materials, which will empower them to reduce production costs, improve livestock nutrition, and ultimately increase egg and meat production.

"Empowering our farmers through proper training is a step toward sustainable agricultural development, Mafar will continue to support programs to improve productivity and uplift the farming community," Nami said in a statement Wednesday, September 18.

During the training, Dr. Satra Sabaani, dean of the Institute of Agriculture Science of Tawi-Tawi Regional Agricultural College, shared her expertise and extensive agricultural knowledge on practical approaches to feed formulation.

Sabaani highlighted the importance of applying academic knowledge in practical, actionable ways that small-scale farmers can implement.

The training was organized by Mafar-Tawi-Tawi Agriculture Division's Livestock and Poultry Management Section under its Gender and Development (GAD) Program.

"This program not only addresses the technical needs of our farmers but also ensures that both men and women benefit from agricultural advancements, strengthening the role of gender inclusivity in rural development," Sitti Kulsum Hairol, GAD focal person, said in a statement Wednesday, September 18. (SunStar Zamboanga)