BARMM turnovers 100 new houses to Lanao del Sur town

The Ministry of Human Settlements and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MHSD-BARMM) officially turned over 100 newly built housing units at Barangay Pindolunan to the municipal government of Saguiaran, the MHSD-BARMM said Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The MSD-BARMM said MHSD Minister Hamid Aminoddin Barra led the turnover of houses on Sunday, August 18, citing it as the first-ever turnover ceremony in the province as part of this year’s MHSD week celebration.

“Building permanent housing units for its citizens is among BARMM Government's priorities because many were displaced from their communities due to past conflicts and calamities,” Barra said.

Barra commended the municipal government of Saguiaran for making sure that the project will be implemented efficiently.

Saguiaran Mayor Jalalodin Angin expressed gratitude to the BARMM government for granting them the project.

Angin noted that when they first visited the area, it was still unpassable and undeveloped, but now it has transformed into a new community.

The turnover of the newly built houses was witnessed by Members of the Parliament (MP) Said Sheik and Marjanie Macasalong, representatives from the office of MP Abullah Macapaar, and officials of Pindolunan village. (SunStar Zamboanga)