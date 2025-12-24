Barmm turns over 100 housing units in Cotabato City

THE Bangsamoro Government formally turned over 100 housing units in Bagua 1 village, Cotabato City to the identified beneficiaries on Monday, December 22, 2025, an official said.

The 100 units is part of the 150 housing units built through the Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (Kapyanan) program. The beneficiaries include families of former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants.

Abdullah Cusain, assistant senior minister and concurrent Kapyanan project manager, said Wednesday, December 24, 2025, that each unit comes with three bedrooms, a comfort room, kitchen, dining area, and is equipped with solar-powered lighting and a water system.

Cusain said the remaining 50 units are expected to be completed in the coming months.

"We are expecting that in a few months, the final completion of the remaining units will be fully completed," Cusain said in a statement.

The housing project was implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) and the City Government of Cotabato.

Kapyanan is one of the flagship programs of the Office of the Chief Minister, aimed at providing shelters and sustainable livelihood opportunities for indigent families across Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)