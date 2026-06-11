Barmm turns over 69 boxes of medicines to Tawi-Tawi health office

THE Office of the Chief Minister, through Project Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan (Tabang), has turned over 69 boxes of assorted medicines to the province of Tawi-Tawi as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and improve the delivery of healthcare services in the province.

Sittie Majadiyah Omar, head of the Project Tabang Health Ancillary Unit, said the 69 boxes of medicines were turned over on Sunday, June 7, 2026, and was formally received by the Provincial Health Office.

The medicines are expected to boost the capacity of the province of Tawi-Tawi to provide essential health services to its constituents.

Omar said the assistance was provided following Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua’s previous visit to the province, during which he discussed healthcare concerns with Tawi-Tawi Governor Yshmael Sali, particularly the shortage of medicines.

Tawi-Tawi Provincial Board Member Dayang Carlsum Sangkula-Jumaide said Project Tabang, through its provincial coordinating office, has been a longstanding partner of the provincial government of Tawi-Tawi.

Meanwhile, a team from the office of the TAbang provincial coordinator, conducted a medical outreach program on Saturday, June 6, in Balimbing village, Panglima Sugala.

A total of 225 residents benefited from various free medical services during the activity. (SunStar Zamboanga)