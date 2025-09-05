Barmm unveils digital governance center in Tawi-Tawi

THE Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-Barmm), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has inaugurated the first digital governance center in BARMM’s island provinces on Thursday, September 4, 2025, in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The MILG-Barmm said the facility, established under the Localizing e-Governance for Accelerated Provision of Services (LeAPS) program, is part of efforts to enhance governance and public service delivery through digital innovation.

Equipped with modern facilities including a generator set, computers, and a queuing system, the center will provide residents with easier access to services such as business permits, civil registry applications and requests, local tourism services, vehicle operator’s permits, and building permits.

“This achievement reflects the unwavering commitment to bringing government services closer to citizen regardless of geography,” said Jiamel Abdullah, chief of MILG’s Information Systems and Technology Management Division.

“Through LeAPS, we harness the power of digital innovation to ensure faster, more transparent, and more efficient public services delivery,” he added, citing the facility is one of the six centers set up across Barmm.

Aside from Bongao, digital governance centers have been established in Marantao, Piagapo, and Butig in Lanao del Sur; Datu Blah Sinsuat in Maguindanao del Norte; and, Shariff Aguak in Maguindanao del Sur.

Abdulla said that plans are underway to expand the initiative to other areas in Barmm’s island provinces.

Bongao Mayor Jasper Que has assured the support of the municipal government in sustaining the operations of the center.

“Your investment is not just at the reach; it is a direct contribution of empowering individuals and building a digital literate community,” Que said in a statement read by Bongao Municipal Administrator Ann Abdulmunap.

Gulamhasan Sappayani, MILG Tawi-Tawi provincial director, expressed optimism about the digital center.

“The Digital Center is a significant achievement that brings great benefits to the people of Bongao,” Sappayani said.

“Through the support of the MILG LeAPS program and UNDP, the digital center stands as proof of modern initiatives and effective collaboration among different sectors to bring about positive change in the lives of the people,” he added.

The LeAPS program, jointly implemented by MILG-Barmm and UNDP, supports the Barmm government’s Enhanced 12-Point Priority Agenda by bringing government services closer to communities and strengthening local governance. (SunStar Zamboanga)