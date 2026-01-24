Barmm unveils upgraded passenger terminal at Tawi-Tawi port

THE Ministry of Transportation and Communications in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOTC-Barmm) officially turned over the newly rehabilitated passenger terminal at the port of Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi, on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

At the same time, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the expansion of the port of Bongao.

MOTC Minister Termizie Masahud said the P20-million fund for the terminal renovation was sourced from the 2023 General Appropriations Act of the Bangsamoro (GAAB).

The renovated terminal features a prayer room, comfort rooms, a breastfeeding room, an immigration desk, and can accommodate up to 250 passengers.

Meanwhile, Masahud said the P70-million expansion and rehabilitation project is part of the MOTC’s Modernization of Infrastructure and Facility initiative.

He said the improvements aim to attract more investors and open potential shipping routes to Davao, Cebu, and Manila.

Masahud led the turnover and groundbreaking ceremonies together with Tawi-Tawi Governor Yshmael Sali and other local officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)