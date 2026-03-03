Barmm welcomes Senate's approval of bill resetting first parliamentary polls

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) welcomed the Senate's approval of Senate Bill 1823, which seeks to reset the first regular parliamentary elections in the region, calling it a crucial step toward the region's full democratic transition.

"The Bangsamoro Government welcomes the Senate's approval of the measure resetting the first regular parliamentary elections in the Barmm to September 14, 2026," Barmm Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua said in a statement Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

The Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 1823 on Monday, March 2, moving Barmm's first parliamentary elections from March to the second Monday of September 2026.

Macacua noted the measure provides a clearer timetable for the transition from the interim Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) to a democratically elected Parliament.

Under the bill, elected officials in the first Barmm Parliamentary Election will assume office at noon on October 30, 2026, and serve until June 11, 2031. Starting 2031, regular Barmm elections will be held every three years on the second Monday of May.

"As enshrined in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), this election marks the full exercise of the people's sovereign will-the formal transition from an interim government to a democratically elected Parliament," Macacua said.

The measure also mandates the use of the automated election system used in the May 12, 2025 national and local polls.

During the extended transition period, the BTA will continue to serve as interim government until the elected officials are proclaimed and qualified.

Macacua expressed gratitude to Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, the bill's principal author and sponsor, as well as its co-authors for backing what he described as a milestone for the Barmm.

The bill now awaits action from the House of Representatives before it can be enacted into law. (SunStar Zamboanga)