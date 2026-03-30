Barmm's most progressive political party consolidates stronghold in Basilan

THE Bangsamoro Peoples Party (BPP), widely recognized as the most progressive political force in the region, successfully staged a massive general assembly in Lamitan City, Basilan province on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The BPP said Monday, March 30, that the event marked a decisive consolidation of its political base and served as the party's official strategic launch ahead of the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections, now scheduled for September 14, 2026.

The BPP confirmed its plan to field a slate of candidates, positioning itself as the primary alternative for voters seeking transparent and inclusive governance following the enactment of Republic Act 12317.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law Republic Act (RA) 12317, setting the first regular Barmm parliamentary elections on the second Monday of September 2026 or on September 14, 2026.

In a move that underscores Basilan's central role in the party's regional strategy, two prominent local leaders have been named to top-tier positions within the BPP: former MP Ustadz Alzad Sattar has been named as the new BPP chairman, and Lamitan City Vice Mayor Hegem Furigay has been named vice president for the settler community, ensuring diverse representation within the party's executive core.

The BPP said the assembly drew hundreds of key movers and official delegates from across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) provinces.

"Our gathering today in Basilan is a testament to our enduring commitment to a transparent and inclusive Bangsamoro," Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman, the party's founding convenor, said during the general assembly.

"We are organizing a movement that ensures every voice-from indigenous communities to settler populations-is heard in the halls of Parliament," Hataman added.

Lawyer Ras Mitmug Jr., a member of Parliament and BPP Secretary-General, emphasized that the convention provided critical guidance for navigating the complexities of the amended Bangsamoro Electoral Code.

The BPP continues to build momentum as the most organized progressive bloc in the Barmm, focused on fielding candidates who embody the aspirations of a modern, reformed Bangsamoro. (SunStar Zamboanga)