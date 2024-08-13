BARMM’s most wanted person arrested

AUTHORITIES arrested one of the most wanted persons in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) in a law enforcement operation, the police said Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) acting director, identified the arrested suspect only as alias Pepeng, of legal age.

Tanggawohn said Pepeng was arrested in a law enforcement operation through a warrant of arrest Sunday, August 11, in Puga-an village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Tanggawohn said Pepeng was arrested following the conduct of persistent monitoring and tracking measures to locate the hiding place of the accused with the help of the village officials.

He said Pepeng has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of robbery with recommended bail of P120,000 issued by a court in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur date July 25, 2023.

He said Pepeng is tagged in e-warrant system as the number 10 most wanted person in BARMM.

Pepeng was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Lanao del Sur Provincial Field Unit Office for proper disposition.

Tanggawohn commended the operatives for apprehending wanted persons in PRO-BAR area. (SunStar Zamboanga)