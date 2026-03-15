Barmm’s project Tabang serves 754 Upi residents

A TOTAL of 754 residents in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte received free medicines during a two-day medical mission conducted by the Office of the Chief Minister, through Project Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan (Tabang) on Wednesday, March 11, until Thursday, March 12.

Sittie Majadiyah Omar, head of Health Ancillary Services, led the conduct of the two-day activity, representing Project Tabang Project Manager Brahim Lacua.

Omar said the activity was implemented under the Serbisyong Ayudang Medikal (SAM) sub-program of the Health Ancillary Services, which aims to deliver basic and accessible health services to grassroots communities across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The activity was held in coordination with the municipal government of Upi in the villages of Kaba-Kaba and Mirab, Omar said the distribution brought much-needed medicines and free medical checkups directly to the residents, including senior citizens, children, and adults.

“Ito ay para mabigyan natin ng libreng serbisyo ang mga kababayan natin nangangailan ng health care services, and also to fulfill ‘yung pledge natin to our Bangsamoro constituents in the grassroots and bringing the Bangsamoro closer to the people, Omar said.

(This is to provide free services to our countrymen in need of health care services, and also to fulfill our pledge to our Bangsamoro constituents in the grassroots and bringing the Bangsamoro closer to the people.)

She said the initiative also reflects Barmm Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua’s commitment under the “Mas Matatag na Bangsamoro Agenda” to strengthen public service delivery and improve community-level healthcare. (SunStar Zamboanga)