Baroy anti-drug operation nets HVI, P204,000 shabu

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized around P204,000 worth of illegal drugs, as well as a firearm with ammunition in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Norte, the police said Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

Police Colonel Leo De Leon Sua, Lanao del Norte police director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Loloy, 35, classified as regional-level Top 6 HVI.

Sua said Loloy was arrested in a buy-bust around 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 16, in Purok 2, Pange village, Baroy, Lanao del Norte.

"The suspect was arrested after a police officer acting as a poseur-buyer successfully purchased one small rectangular, heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu worth P200," Sua said in his report.

Seized from the suspect were around 30 grams of shabu worth P204,000, a caliber .38 revolver with ammunition, P200 marked money and illegal drug paraphernalia.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act will be filed against the suspect.

Sua said the suspect is currently under the custody of the Baroy Municipal Police Station for documentation and further disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)