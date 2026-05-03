Basilan anti-drug sting nets regional target list personality

A REGIONAL target-listed suspect was arrested by authorities in a law enforcement operation in the province of Basilan, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) identified the arrested suspect as alias Joesan, 39, of Lamitan City, Basilan province.

The PDEA-Barmm said Joesan was arrested in a buy-bust on Friday, May 1, 2026, in Sta. Clara village, Lamitan City.

Seized from the possession of Joesan were some five grams of suspected shabu packed in 14 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P34,000.

Also seized were non-drug evidence consisting of one leatherette brown zipper-locked card holder and one genuine P500, which was used as buy-bust money.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspect is involved illegal drug business in other towns in Basilan province.

The PDEA-Barmm said arrested suspect will be charged with violation of Section 5 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA operatives launched the anti-drug operation with the support of military and police forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)