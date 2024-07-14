Basilan Army commander checks militiamen’s welfare

BRIGADIER General Alvin Luzon, commander of 101st Infantry Brigade, has commended the militiamen for their steadfast dedication and crucial role in maintaining peace and order in Basilan province.

Luzon made the commendation when he visited the militiamen stationed at the patrol base in Lanote village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province on Wednesday, July 10.

During his visit, Luzon led the distribution of essential mission items designed to improve the militiamen’s operational effectiveness and safety.

The essential items Luzon distributed include sacks of rice, baseball caps, hygiene kits, and others.

During the dialogue to the militiamen, Luzon highlighted the strategic importance of the Lanote Patrol Base and stressed the need for the militia force to prioritize their safety while performing their duties.

“Your commitment is vital to the safety and progress of Isabela City. Always prioritize your well-being as you fulfill your important responsibilities,” Luzon told the militiamen.

Colonel Frederick Sales, 101st Infantry Brigade deputy commander, and other military officials in Basilan accompanied Luzon during his visit to the Lanote Patrol Base.

Their presence reaffirmed the unified support from the brigade’s leadership and their collective commitment to local security. (SunStar Zamboanga)