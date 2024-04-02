Basilan-based Army unit to be transferred to Zamboanga del Sur

THE Philippine Army is transferring a battalion of soldiers to the province of Zamboanga del Sur from Basilan, the military said Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The military said that the unit that will be transferred to the town of Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur is the 64th Infantry Battalion (IB) presently based in Tumahubong village, Sumisip, Basilan.

Lieutenant Colonel Abel Potutan, 64IB commander, informed Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman about the impending transfer of his command in an exit call on the local chief executive at the provincial capitol on Tuesday, April 2.

Salliman said Tuesday, April 2, the 64IB has served Basilan for nine years, making it one of the oldest Army units to have served the island province, particularly in the town of Sumisip.

During Potutan’s exit call, Salliman thanked Potutan and his men for their dedication to the service of Basilan and its people for the past nine long years.

Meanwhile, there is no announcement yet on what military unit will replace the 64IB in Basilan province.

Also, there is no announcement yet whether or not the 53IB will be transferred to another area.

The 53IB is currently based in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)