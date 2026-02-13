Basilan-based MILF holds assembly, lines up 2026 priorities

THE Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Basilan province has lined up five priority programs for 2026.

The priorities were presented during the assembly on Thursday, February 12, at the MILF community in Barangay Guinanta, Al-Barka, Basilan province, attended by 4,163 MILF members, representatives from various committees, community leaders, and invited guests.

The MILF leadership in Basilan said in a statement that the five priorities include: the conduct of the first regular parliamentary election; full implementation of the normalization process; delivery of socioeconomic packages to qualified beneficiaries; implementation of the amnesty program for qualified individuals; and ensuring that decommissioning remains synchronized with other normalization components.

Engineer Aida Silongan emphasized four important points in her keynote message during the assembly: the importance of unity and disciplined leadership; responsible dissemination of accurate information to prevent misinformation; sustaining gains of the peace process through collective accountability; and the role of community participation in strengthening democratic institutions.

Silongan underscored that peace must be actively protected through informed leadership, coordinated implementation of agreements, and sustained socioeconomic support mechanisms. She encouraged members to remain vigilant in protecting the achievements of the peace process and to actively contribute to strengthening democratic institutions in the Bangsamoro.

Silongan was invited as keynote speaker in the assembly due to her extensive background in peace-building initiatives, governance reforms, and community development efforts in the Bangsamoro.

The MILF in Basilan reiterated that the implementation of signed agreements must remain joint and bilateral between concerned parties. Particular attention was given to the normalization track, which includes parallel and coordinated efforts in the decommissioning of combatants, provision of socioeconomic support packages, management of private armed groups, and control of small arms and light weapons.

“It was emphasized that progress in decommissioning must proceed in parallel with other normalization components to ensure balance and credibility in the process,” the MILF in Basilan said in a statement. The assembly acknowledged that joint efforts among all stakeholders remain crucial for the success and sustainability of the peace process.

During the assembly, the Social Welfare Committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that beneficiaries receive appropriate assistance in line with normalization commitments.

The leadership of the MILF in Basilan acknowledged existing challenges, particularly: maintaining parallel implementation of normalization elements; sustaining joint and bilateral cooperation among concerned parties; and preserving unity and discipline within the organization amid evolving political dynamics.

The Basilan-based MILF said the following themes were consistently emphasized throughout the assembly: unity as the foundation of sustainable peace; discipline within organizational ranks; responsible leadership and democratic participation; accurate and verified information to counter misinformation; and collective responsibility in safeguarding peace gains.

MILF members were encouraged to ensure full attendance and preparedness for strategic discussions and decision-making in the expanded central committee meeting and provincial executive committee assembly scheduled for Monday, February 16.

The assembly on Thursday, February 12, was anchored on the theme: “Calling for faithful implementation of CAB (Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro), sustaining the gains of the peace process.” (SunStar Zamboanga)