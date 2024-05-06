Basilan-based military, MILF strengthen partnership

THE Basilan-based military command has strengthened its partnership with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in sustaining peace and development in the province.

This, as Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade command, made a historic visit to the MILF community in Guinanta village, Al-Barka, Basilan on Thursday, May 2, being the first brigade commander to visit and entered the MILF community.

The MILF community is Guinanta village, Al-Barka, which was headed by Ustadz Hud Limaya, the deputy commander of the 114th Based Command of the MILF.

“The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the partnership, coordination, and cooperation between the government forces and the MILF in Basilan to sustain peace and development in the province,” the 101st Infantry Brigade said in a statement Monday, May 6.

“The visit paved the way for a brighter future for engagements with the MILF by fostering constructive dialogue and cooperation that significantly impact the local community,” the brigade added.

Luzon has also given Limaya and his followers sacks of rice in addition to issuing a safe passage permit, as a gesture of goodwill, which resulted in an outpouring of support and goodwill from local leaders and residents.

During the visit and dialogue with Limaya, Luzon was accompanied by Basilan Congressman Mujiv Hataman; Al-Barka Mayor Jaydeefar Lajid; Sumisip Vice Mayor Boy Salliman-Hataman; Dr. Arlyn Jawad-Jumao-as, Founder and President of Save the Children of War Mindanao Foundation Incorporated; Colonel Frederick Sales, 101st Deputy Brigade commander; Lieutenant Colonel Michael Colanta, 45th Infantry Battalion commander; and, other staff officers. (SunStar Zamboanga)