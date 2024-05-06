Basilan builds 15 village halls

THE provincial government of Basilan is constructing two-storey village hall buildings in 15 villages in different towns and Lamitan City, an official said Monday, May 6, 2024.

Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman said the total project cost is P80 million, which came from the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-BARMM).

The 15 recipient villages will include Malinis and Malakas in Lamitan City; Langil in Mohammad Adjul; Tablas in Tuburan; Mebak and Bakung in Sumisip; Atong-Atong and Baungis in Lantawan; Suligan and Babag in Tabuan Lasa; Bohe Lebbung in Tipo Tipo; Matata in Ungkaya Pukan; Apil-Apil in Al-Barka; Shipyard in Maluso; and Manangal in Hadji Mutammad.

Salliman together with Basilan Vice Governor Yusop Alano and a representative from MILG-BARMM spearheaded on Monday, May 6, the groundbreaking of 15 two-storey barangay hall buildings to be constructed in the different municipalities and Lamitan City.

Present during the groundbreaking ceremony were the village chief of 15 recipient villages, the municipal mayors, and department heads of the provincial government. (SunStar Zamboanga)