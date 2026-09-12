Basilan Catholic Church calls for prayer vigil ahead of BARMM polls

THE Roman Catholic Prelature of Isabela City, Basilan has called on Catholic churches across the prelature to hold simultaneous prayers, candle-lighting, and church-bell tolling on the eve of the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election scheduled for September 14, 2026.

The prayer initiative will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, as the Church seeks a credible, peaceful, honest, and orderly election on Monday, September 14.

In Circular Letter No. 007, Series of 2026, dated September 12, Bishop-Prelate Most Reverend Leo Dalmao directed parish priests and administrators to join the prelature-wide activity.

Although Isabela City is outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Catholic parishes in the city were also urged to participate in solidarity with voters and communities across Basilan and the Bangsamoro region.

Dalmao also called for prayers for the safety of voters, election workers, volunteers, candidates and communities, as well as for guidance toward peace, justice and the common good.

The circular will be read during all Masses on September 12 and 13. (SunStar Zamboanga)