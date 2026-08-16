Basilan cops nabbed 1; seized shabu, explosive, firearm

AUTHORITIES seized some P102,000 worth of illegal drugs, an explosive, and a firearm as they arrested an individual in a law enforcement operation in Basilan province, the police said Sunday, August 16, 2026.

The Basilan Police Provincial Office identified the arrested individual as alias Larry, of legal age and a resident of Lamitan City.

The police said Larry was arrested during a law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant on Friday, August 14, in Balagtasan village, Lamitan City.

The police said the warrant servers have seized from Larry some 15 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000, a semi-automatic .9-millimeter pistol, a fragmentation grenade, ammunition, gun accessories, digital weighing scale, drug paraphernalia, and P10,000 cash believed to be proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.

The police said Larry was brought Friday, August 14, to the Lamitan City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and illegal possession of explosives.

The BPPO said it remains steadfast in its mission to combat illegal drugs, loose firearms, and explosives—strengthening public safety through decisive, lawful, and accountable police service. (SunStar Zamboanga)