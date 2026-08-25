Basilan court temporarily halts arrest warrants vs town exec, 13 co-accused

A COURT in Isabela City, Basilan province, has temporarily stopped law enforcement agencies from implementing the arrest warrants against a town mayor and 13 co-accused pending resolution of their motions before the court.

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 2 in Isabela City issued the order Monday, August 24, 2026, after the accused, through their legal counsel, filed very urgent motion for reinvestigation and to recall the arrest warrant.

The court on August 20 has issued warrants of arrest for murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder against Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Kahing Nanoh and her co-accused--Nadz Nanoh, Walihul Allama, Hadji Rahim Kahim, Lucman Kaling, Tudy Bayro, Sing Hassan, and seven John Does.

Lawyer Quirino Esguerra Jr., legal counsel of the accused, said Tuesday, August 25, that they have asked the court to dismiss the cases for alleged lack of probable cause or, alternatively, to remand the cases to the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor for further investigation.

Esguerra said that the court has scheduled the hearing in their motion at 8:30 a.m. on September 4.

Esguerra said the RTC Branch 2 also ordered the prosecution to file its comment or opposition within 10 days from receipt of the order.

The criminal cases against Nanoh and her co-accused stemmed from the May 12, 2025 attack near Sangbay Big village, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan, that resulted to the death of Ben Bakil, Murasidol Abdurahman and Samir Jamiri Allil and wounded several others.

Abdurahman was a poll watcher while Bakil and Allil were supporters of former Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Jamar Mansul, who was at that time running for the mayoralty post against Nanoh.

Esguerra noted that the August 24 order of the court does not dismiss the cases nor permanently recall the warrants of arrest.

He said the order temporarily prevents their enforcement while the court considers and resolves the motions filed by the defendants. (SunStar Zamboanga)