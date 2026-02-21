Basilan distributes Rice Sadaqah to residents

THE provincial government of Basilan continues to distribute Rice Sadaqah to the residents in the different parts of the province.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said some 4,765 sacks of five kilograms rice were donated Friday, February 20, to the municipal government of Tipo-Tipo to be delivered to fellow citizens observing Ramadhan.

Each sack has the province's logo and reads: “From Your People's Government”, a sign of the government's true concern for families in need this Ramadan.

“Distribution for validated household beneficiaries in Tuburan town and selected barangays in Lamitan City is also complete.” Hataman said in a statement.

“Expect the arrival of assistance in several other municipalities in our province. Feel the concern, feel the unity in Basilan,” he added.

He encouraged local governments to coordinate with the Provincial Government to ensure that the people who really need it get it.

He said they can contact Mahid Kannama at the Office of the Provincial Governor and Anwary Akkalun of Provincial Social Welfare and Development.

Sadaqah refers to voluntary charity in Islam. (SunStar Zamboanga)