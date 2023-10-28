Basilan exec orders tight BSKE security measures

BASILAN Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman has ordered the security force to ensure that nothing will interrupt the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE) in the province on Monday, October 30, 2023.

In issuing the order, Salliman said that the outcome of the BSKE on Monday will surely change the political landscape of Basilan come 2025 national and local midterm elections.

On Friday, October 27, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Election Chief Ray Sumalipao together with Basilan Provincial Election Supervisor Roberto Dela Peña presided over the Final Provincial Joint Security Control Center Coordinating Conference at the provincial capitol in Isabela City.

Present in the conference were high ranking police and military officials as well as election officers from the 11 municipalities and two cities of Basilan province.

During the conference, the police and military presented their respective security plans for the BSKE on Monday, October 30.

Police Colonel Carlos Madronio, Basilan police director, disclosed that around 490 police personnel will be deployed in the different parts of Basilan, 112 of them will serve as members of the Special Election Boards in the towns of Albarka, Ungkaya Pukan, Tabuan Lasa and three villages in Lamitan City.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said a total of 1,226 soldiers will also be deployed throughout the province, particularly in 72 identified "election areas of concern" due to existing rido or family feud.

Luzon said the "election areas of concern" include 25 with grave concern, 24 with immediate concern and 23 with concern.

Both Madronio and Luzon assured that the security plans are in place for the 255 villages with 939 clustered precincts, where 417,000 registered voters— 299,000 for barangays and 117,049 for Sangguniang Kabataan—are expected to cast their votes on Monday, October 30.

As this developed, Sumalipao declared that it's all systems go as the entire Barmm is ready and prepared for Monday’s village and youth polls.

Despite some untoward incidents that occurred in some places, Sumalipao was optimistic the forthcoming elections will be generally peaceful, honest, orderly and credible. (SunStar Zamboanga)