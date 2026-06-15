Basilan exec turns over farm inputs to farmers

THE Provincial Government of Basilan turned over on Monday, June 15, 2026, farm inputs to 100 farmer-beneficiaries at the People’s Government Center in Sta. Clara village, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman, who led the distribution of farm inputs, said it forms part of the Provincial Government’s continuing Magtanah Program, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening food security, increasing agricultural productivity, and improving the livelihood of farmers.

The distribution is also being conducted under the banner of “Usap Tayo Kay Gov”, providing an opportunity for Hataman to directly engage with farmers and discuss the needs and concerns of the agricultural sector of the province.

Hataman said the farmer-beneficiaries of the program are from different municipalities across Basilan province.

They received various agricultural inputs, including vegetable seeds, fertilizers, organic soil enhancers, and other farm support materials designed to help boost local food production.

The distributed seedlings include eggplant, squash, bitter gourd, and a mix of different vegetables that are needed daily.

Hataman said that supporting farmers remains one of the top priorities of the provincial government, noting that food security begins with empowering those who cultivate the land.

“When we invest in our farmers, we invest in the future of Basilan,” Hataman said.

“Through the Magtanah Program, we continue to provide the support they need to increase production, improve their income, and contribute to our province’s food security,” he added.

He said that under the Magtanah program, the 100 farmer-beneficiaries will receive a daily salary based on the minimum wage law for a period of six months.

He said the provincial government will buy the farm produce of the farmers to be used in the government’s nutritional program or sell it to the public.

The Magtanah Program continues to serve as a key component of the provincial government's efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure a more productive and food-secure Basilan. (SunStar Zamboanga)