Basilan fisherfolks receive motorboats

MORE than 50 fishermen in Basilan received new motorboats from the Provincial Government to help boost their livelihood.

Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman, together with Provincial Agriculture Office officer-in-charge Surhayda Aguisanda, led the distribution of the motorboats to 58 fishermen on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Salliman said the project aims to help and support the local fisherfolk to achieve a more sustainable standard of living.

He said the distribution of motorboats was one of his administration’s priorities to strengthen the province’s sustainable agri-fishery sector.

He also said his administration is committed to address the challenges posed by the cocolisap infestations in coconut plantations, pestalotiopsis disease in rubber trees, and fishery problems to safeguard the livelihoods of farmers and fishermen.

Salliman personally led the payout of cash assistance to some 1,000 residents under the Department of Social Welfare and Development Assistance to Individuals In Crisis Situation (AICS) on Wednesday, September 18.

The payout was held at the Lamitan City gymnasium, together with personnel from the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.

Salliman had sourced out the funds for AICS from some senators to help Basileños in crisis situations.

Meanwhile, Salliman took the opportunity to thank Lamiteños, both Christians and Muslims, for the unwavering support to his administration as he is winding up his third and last term as governor. (SunStar Zamboanga)