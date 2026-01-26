Basilan gives P1.2-M financial aid to ferry sinking victims

THE provincial government of Basilan has provided a total of P1.2 million in financial assistance to victims of a sea tragedy involving a commercial ferry on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman said each of the 223 survivors brought to the port of Isabela City, the provincial capital, received P5,000 in cash assistance, while each of the seven fatalities’ families received P10,000.

Of the 223 survivors brought to Isabela, 24 were rushed to the Basilan Medical Center for treatment.

“The patients are currently under the care of the hospital's doctors, nurses, and other health professionals,” Hataman said.

Meanwhile, 12 survivors who were brought to Zamboanga City were sent to the Zamboanga City Medical Center for treatment.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development provided ready-to-eat meals to survivors in both Basilan and Zamboanga City.

The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 of Aleson Shipping Lines, a locally based shipping firm, sank around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad, Basilan province.

The vessel was en route from Zamboanga City to Jolo, Sulu, carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members.

Search and rescue operations continue near Baluk-Baluk Island, Hadji Muhtamad.

“From the moment we received the distress call, we immediately activated our quick response measures and deployed all available vessels to the area,” Aleson Shipping Lines said in a statement.

“We have been working tirelessly in close coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard and all concerned authorities as search and rescue operations continue,” the company added.

This marks the second incident involving an Aleson Shipping Lines vessel. The first occurred on March 29, 2023, when the M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 caught fire near Baluk-Baluk Island while en route from Zamboanga City to Jolo. (SunStar Zamboanga)