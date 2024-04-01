Basilan governor commends security forces for peaceful Holy Week

BASILAN Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman on Monday, April 1, 2024, commended and expressed his profound gratitude to the security forces for the peaceful observance of Holy Week by the Catholic faithful in the province.

Salliman made the commendation as no crime incidents were recorded during the Holy Week that started on Palm Sunday, March 24, and culminated on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Catholic faithful converged at the station of the cross in Calvario village, Isabela City, the capital of the province, and at Monte Santo in Sengal village, Lamitan City for the way of the cross from Holy Thursday, and Good Friday.

Other Catholic faithful gathered in churches in the different parts of the province.

Meanwhile, Salliman has appealed to both the police and military to continue the intensified security measures in Basilan, as the Muslims are still observing the holy month of Ramadan.

The fasting month of Ramadan is expected to end in the second week of this month, when the Muslim world celebrates the Eid'l Fitr or Hariraya.

Basilan has been generally peaceful since the start of Ramadan, and Salliman hopes the situation will remain as it is until Eid and beyond.

He urged all Basileños — Muslims, Christians and Lumad — to stay vigilant and cooperate with the authorities in the maintenance of peace and order in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)