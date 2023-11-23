Basilan governor orders inclusive security plan

BASILAN Governor Jim Salliman-Hataman has requested the security forces, particularly the 101st Brigade, to come up with inclusive, preventive, proactive and effective measures in solving criminalities in the province.

Salliman made the request to Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, during the emergency meeting of the security sector Thursday, November 23, at the brigade headquarters, following the recent spate of criminalities in different parts of the province.

The Basilan Provincial Police Office reported during the meeting the alarming number of crimes that occurred during this quarter of the year compared to the same period of last year.

Foremost of these incidents had occurred in Lamitan City, the latest of which was the gun slaying of a businessman on Tuesday, November 21. The businessman’s guard was injured during the incident.

Luzon had proposed the creation of a Joint Security Task Force, whose primary objective is to solve the latest shooting incidents and run after the suspects.

Likewise, Salliman insisted on intensified crime solution efforts by supporting the provincial government programs with sincerity.

He directed the security sector to come up with a comprehensive action plan, rationalizing the Police Mobile Force similar to the Special Action Force, facilitating the order of the Philippine National Police deployment to augment Land Transportation Office personal in manning checkpoints, and conduct a surprise joint patrols or unannounced checkpoints 24/7.

“An action plan must be crafted with detailed preventive and effective measures to counter criminality in the province with an aggressive information campaign,” Salliman said.

On Wednesday, November 22, Luzon and Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, met and discussed the killing of the businessman on Tuesday, November 21, in Ubit village, Lamitan City.

The discussion also focused on enhancing the security procedures and stricter measures of law enforcement. (SunStar Zamboanga)