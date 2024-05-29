Basilan governor tells Baselco board to fast-track project

BASILAN Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman has urged the new members of the Board of Basilan Electric Cooperative to fast-track the procurement of the 18.5 megawatts of power and the rehabilitation of Baselco’s Phase 3 transmission lines.

Salliman made the call as the new Baselco Board members led by Board President Ammalun Salahuddin paid a courtesy call on him at his office on Wednesday, May 29. They were elected last month.

The new Baselco Board members represent the nine districts of the province. They are Annur Lepai of Lantawan, Kammad Totong of Tipo-Tipo, Nurhadee Atal of Sumisip, Ammalun Salahuddin of Isabela East, Abdulhan Mohammad of Maluso, and Troy Dioneda of Lamitan West.

The Department of Finance approved Salliman’s request for a P500-million appropriation for projects that would make Baselco a pilot in revenue collection efficiency.

Salliman said once the project starts, the provincial government shall commit to assist in the implementation, knowing that electricity very vital to the development of Basilan’s economy not to mention the proposed airport, sports complex, corn and shrimp, and the International Port of Lamitan.

Meanwhile, Salliman urged the new Baselco Board members to keep the electric cooperative apolitical and strive not to drag the firm into the ugly pangs of politics.

Salliman and other political leaders in Basilan have started, at this early, strengthening their mass base support for the 2025 mid-term and first-ever election in the Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)