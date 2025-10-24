Basilan guv launches 'Sagip Kalikasan' program

BASILAN Governor Mujiv Hataman announced a critical component of his environmental agenda, the "Sagip Kalikasan" (Nature Preservation) program, which aims to provide alternative and sustainable livelihoods for people engaged in illegal logging in the province.

Hataman said Friday, October 24, 2025, that the program is designed to be compassionate and practical, recognizing the economic needs of those who rely on the practice while prioritizing environmental protection.

"Sa Sagip Kalikasan, nakatakda na ang hakbang para maghanap ng alternative livelihood para maibsan ang mababawasang kabuhayan ng mga dating umaasasa illegal logging (The nature preservation program has set a course to find alternative livelihoods to alleviate the diminishing livelihoods of those who previously relied on illegal logging)," Hataman said.

He further elaborated on the long-term, positive impact the successful implementation of the program will have across the province, tying environmental rehabilitation directly to economic growth.

He believes the Sagip Kalikasan program will be a cornerstone of sustainable development in Basilan.

"Pag nagtagumpay ang programa, mapapangalagaan ang kalikasan, mabibigyang-kabuhayan ang taumbayan, at mapapagtibay pa natin ang industriya ng ecoturismo (If the program is successful, the environment will be protected, the people will be provided with livelihoods, and we will be able to strengthen the ecotourism industry)," he added.

The governor said the Sagip Kalikasan program is part of his broader commitment to climate resilience and inclusive growth, aiming to transform Basilan's environmental landscape and strengthen its emerging eco-tourism industry by creating sustainable job opportunities for vulnerable communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)