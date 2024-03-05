Basilan guv leads 'tree growing' activity

BASILAN Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman led on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the Basile os in what they called "Tree Growing" on the riverbanks in Sta. Clara village, Lamitan City.

At least 300 seedlings of Bayok trees were planted by the participants, representing the different sectors, civil groups and government agencies, including the police and the military.

Salliman said tree growing has been part of his administration's advocacy to protect the environment and promote the richness of natural resources of Basilan province.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the activity was one of their advocacies to protect the environment and nurture Mother Earth.

Meanwhile, Rachel Fernando, Sta. Clara village chief, was thankful for choosing their village as beneficiary of the tree growing or planting, which would redound to the welfare of her constituents and future generations.

On behalf of the village council and the entire constituency of Sta. Clara, Diaz vowed to nurture and take care of newly-planted trees, and further promote their environment and agriculture.

The activity is another highlight of the ongoing celebration for Tennun Pakaradjaan 2024 and 50th Founding Anniversary of Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)