Basilan guv orders imposition of strict security

BASILAN Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman has directed Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Benasing, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, to intensify the strict security in his area of responsibility, particularly in Lamitan City.

Salliman issued the order to Benasing when he and his deputy, Police Lieutenant Brian Bon, paid courtesy visit to the government at the provincial capital on Thursday, January 5.

Salliman's order came on the heels of series of holdups and other crime incidents in Lamitan City.

The governor wanted that all suspects be arrested and put behind bars.

Benasing, who has previously served as Lamitan City police chief, was designated to OIC.

Earlier this week, the Lamitan police station led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, in coordination with the 101st Infantry Brigade, has implemented tighter and stricter security measures.

The measures include the conduct of 24-hour checkpoint operations on all entry and exit points of Lamitan City, conduct of random security patrols, and 24-hour surveillance on suspected hideouts of lawless elements. (SunStar Zamboanga)