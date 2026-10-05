Basilan guv orders security review after Tipo-Tipo ambush

BASILAN Governor Mujiv Hataman and the Joint Task Force (JTF)-Orion on Monday, October 5, 2026, strongly condemned the ambush in Tipo-Tipo that injured 10 government troops, including a junior officer, and a militiaman.

The ambush happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday, October 5, in Sitio Bauno Dagao, Badja village, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan.

The troops were aboard a convoy of seven vehicles traveling to Camp Luis Biel, II that houses the headquarters of the 1101st Infantry Brigade to attend a conference when they were ambushed.

Hataman visited the Lamitan District Hospital to check on the wounded personnel and later convened a security meeting to assess the attack, review the province’s prevailing security situation and identify measures to prevent similar incidents.

The victims are all members of the 45th Infantry Battalion.

Hataman called for calm and restraint as authorities investigate the incident and work to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The governor also stressed the need to protect civilians and urged government agencies, security forces and community stakeholders to remain united and sustain peace-building efforts across Basilan.

“Basilan has come a long way on the path to peace, and we must not allow fear and violence to prevail again,” Hataman said in a statement.

He said they have coordinated with concerned agencies to closely monitor developments and ensure the safety of residents.

He urged the public to remain calm, vigilant and united in maintaining peace and security.

Meanwhile, the JFT-Orion assured the public that appropriate security measures are being undertaken in coordination with concerned units and authorities.

“Our troops remain vigilant and committed to fulfilling their duty of protecting the people of Basilan and preserving the peace and security that communities and stakeholders have worked hard to achieve,” the JTF-Orion said in a statement.

“We appeal the public to remain calm and refrain from circulating unverified information that may cause unnecessary concern or hampering ongoing security efforts,” the task force added. (SunStar Zamboanga)