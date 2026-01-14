Basilan guv plans to expand 'Usap Tayo Gob' program

BASILAN Governor Mujiv Hataman announced on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, that he is planning to expand the reach of the program "Usap Tayo Gob" this year.

Hataman made the announcement during the first "Usap Tayo" gathering 2026 at the Raayat (People's) Hall inside the Basilan Provincial Capitol in Sta. Clara village, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

"Kaya sa susunod, pinabago ko na itong 'Usap Tayo Gob' -- once a month na lang ako makikipag-usap dito sa People's Capitol. Sa ibang pagkakataon, ako na mismo ang mag-iikot sa mga barangay, kasi gusto kong maintindihan ng mga tao na naging gobernador ako dahil sa inyo (So next time, I've changed this 'Usap Tayo Gob' -- I'll only speak here at the People's Capitol once a month. Other times, I'll go around the barangays myself, because I want people to understand that I became governor because of you)," Hataman said.

The "Usap Tayo" program, which translates to "Let's Talk," serves as a direct platform for the Provincial Government to engage with Basile os as to their concerns as well as what are the programs of the government.

During the session Wednesday, January 14, he emphasized that governance is rooted in the people.

"Kaya namin ito ginagawa. Gusto ko lang patunayan na ang gobyerno ay tao, at kayo ang gobyerno, kaya tayo din ang maghahanap ng solution. Gusto ko rin sanayin ang aking mga kasama na hindi pwede na nasa loob lang sila ng opisina, at magmukmok doon ng isang linggo nang hindi nakakaharap ng mga tao (That's why we're doing this. I just want to prove that the government is human, and you are the government, so we will also find a solution. I also want to train my colleagues that they can't just be inside the office, and hunker down there for a week without meeting people)," Hataman said.

The event on Wednesday, January 14, drew residents from various municipalities, who raised local concerns and discuss development initiatives with the governor and provincial officials. (SunStar Zamboanga)