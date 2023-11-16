Basilan guv reiterates call for unity, reconciliation

BASILAN Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman has reiterated his earlier call for unity and reconciliation, this time to the newly elected and reelected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials of Tabuan Lasa town.

Salliman made the reiteration as he administered their oath of office on Tuesday, November 14.

In his brief message, Salliman urged Tabuan Lasa’s barangay and SK officials to unite and reconcile, regardless of their differences during the last election period, and rallied them to work hard with sincerity, honesty and dedication for the betterment of their barangays, municipality and the entire province.

Salliman said that Basilan nowadays has developed far beyond it was years before as it has transformed in more aspects than one —economically, socially and politically, owing to its improved peace and security.

He said the province may still continue to face challenges and adversities as all other places do, but the foundation of peace and harmony is rooted deeply into the culture of the Basileños.

“In times of difficulty, a simple smile to one other is enough to brighten up the positive vibes in each and every one,” he said.

He thanked the local chief executives in Basilan for inviting him to administer the series of mass oathtaking ceremonies the past weeks after the BSKE.

The mass oathtaking ceremony in Tabuan Lasa was the last of a series of similar activities Salliman had undertaken after the winners of the October 30 BSKE were proclaimed.

Tabuan Lasa Mayor Moner Manisan, Vice Governor Yusop Alano, Board Members from the two districts, and two other municipal mayors joined Salliman during the oath taking activity. (SunStar Zamboanga)