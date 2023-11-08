Basilan guv saddened by board member’s killing

THE provincial government of Basilan headed by Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman deeply mourns the untimely demise of Second District Board Member Nasser Asarul.

Asarul was fatally shot by a lone assailant while the official was having refreshments in an eatery together with his friends in Basak village, Sumisip, Basilan on Wednesday afternoon, November 8, 2023.

Salliman urged the police to get to the root cause of the incident.

“We are saddened by this incident and we call on the police and military authorities in Basilan to leave no stone unturned in the investigation,” Salliman said in a statement after learning Asarul’s death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, friends and supporters of the late BM (Board Member) Nasser Asarul,” Salliman added.

The assailant, who was identified by the police as Basid Kari Karim, was also killed instantaneously when one of Asarul’s companions at the eatery retaliated.

Asarul was rushed to the Sumisip District Hospital but was declared dead by the attending physician, the police said.

He was on his last term of office as member of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan. (SunStar Zamboanga)