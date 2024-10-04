Basilan guv, sons file COCs

BASILAN Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman led Friday, October 4, 2024, the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) candidates in filing their certificates of candidacy (COC), with him vying for vice governor of the province.

Salliman's son, Lawyer Jay, an incumbent second district Board Member, filed his COC for governor of Basilan province under the banner of PFP.

The younger Salliman said continuity as the battle cry of his party, vowing to continue the legacy of his father, who for nine years has transformed Basilan province into a progressive and secure place.

"Our priority is to continue the programs and projects that our good governor has started. In the past nine years, under the leadership of Governor Jim (nickname of the governor), we have so many projects and programs related to peace and development," the younger Salliman said in an interview.

"There were support services implemented under Governor Jim's administration, our plan is to level up these services and in God's will, we will also have industrialization especially in the agriculture sector," he added.

The elder Salliman said his decision to run a vice governor and with his son as governor is based on his principles and beliefs that there is a need for someone to continue the plans and programs he started.

"I will respect the decision of the people and I will respect whoever will be the leader or elected as governor," the elder Salliman said.

Basilan Vice Governor Yusop Alano, has filed his COC for congressman under PFP political party. All of the aspirants for provincial board members also filed their COC on Friday, October 4.

Meanwhile, Isabela City Vice Mayor Kifli Hataman-Salliman on Thursday, October 3, filed his COC for mayor along with his running mate, last termer Basilan Provincial Board Member Moumar Muarip for vice mayor, and the complete City Council slate.

Kifli, an engineer, is the youngest son of the Basilan governor.

He said there is a need for Isabela City to expand the city proper to provide opportunities for new business to open thereby generating local jobs. (SunStar Zamboanga)