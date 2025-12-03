Basilan holds tree growing activity in former rebel, bandits' stronghold

SOME 1,200 tree seedlings of hard wood species and fruit-bearing trees were planted during a Peace Caravan and Tree Growing Activity in the former stronghold of rebels and the Abu Sayyaf bandits in Basilan province.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman led the activity on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Sampinit Complex, Barangay Mahatallang, Sumisip, as part 2025 Mindanao Week of Peace celebration.

Sampinit Complex, located in the tri-boundary Lamitan City, Sumisip and Maluso towns, has served as stronghold and refuge area of the rebels and Abu Sayyaf bandits at the height of the military campaign against them years ago.

The Peace Caravan and Tree Growing Activity, held in collaboration with the Nagdilaab Foundation, aims to strengthen the watershed, reduce flood risk and open up additional livelihoods for community members.

Hataman said in a text message that they planted a total of 1,100 seedlings of Narra and the remaining 100 are jackfruit.

Hataman was joined during the activity by around 800 Provincial Government employees, security forces, firefighters, other line agencies, youth sector, and volunteers.

The governor has issued an Executive Order (EO) 19, series of 2025, creating the Sagip Kalikasan (Saving and Guarding our Islands' Patrimony for a Green Basilan) Mechanism.

The intent of the EO is to protect the remaining forest of Basilan province in general, and Sampinit Complex in particular.

The EO also establishes a comprehensive provincial framework to fuse environmental protection and natural resource management with sustainable livelihood development through the "Kabuhayang Makakalikasan" (Eco-Friendly Livelihood) Agenda.

Hataman said the mechanism is essential for preserving Basilan's resources against illegal and unsustainable practices, ensuring both ecological balance and economic stability.

Aside from hard wood species, Sampinit Complex is also home to wildlife to include tarsiers, deers, and wild pigs.

Hataman envisions to grow Arabica coffee in Sampinit Complex in line with the agro-forestry and eco-tourism concept.

On Saturday, November 29, Hataman led a dawn climb up to Sampinit, marking a pivotal moment in the province's journey from decades of conflict to a new commitment to protecting its natural heritage. (SunStar Zamboanga)