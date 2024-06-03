Basilan imposes measures against ASF

BASILAN Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman issued an executive order imposing a temporary ban on the transport, entry, exit, and movement of all live pigs, pork, and pork-related products and by-products in Lamitan City, Basilan.

Salliman issued Executive Order No. 2024-06 on Monday, June 3, 2023, after Dr. Sharmaine Tutuh, provincial veterinarian, reported to him that eight blood samples from pigs in Bulingan, Buahan, and Calugusan villages in Lamitan City have tested positive for African swine fever (ASF.)

The same order also banned the entry of similar products to Basilan province coming from other ASF-affected areas in the country due to the imminent threat of the disease.

Salliman said the presence of ASF cases in Lamitan City poses a significant threat to the local swine industry, food security, and the livelihood of the local farmers throughout the island province of Basilan.

Under the Executive Order No. 2024-06, prohibition was imposed on food waste/swill or “lamaw” from carinderias, restaurants, hotels, and other food establishments for pigs; verification from municipal/city local government unit and the provincial practice of strict biosecurity measures in farms.

Pig raisers are advised to report any suspicious incidence of pig mortality to their respective veterinarian office, and for the latter to submit a written report to the Provincial Veterinarian Office.

Hotel, restaurant operators, and other food establishments have been directed to ensure that the table left overs or food waste/swill shall be properly disposed and shall not be provided to swine raisers in Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)