Basilan, Lanao del Sur Army infantry brigades renamed

THE Philippine Army has officially renamed two of its operating units in ceremonies held in the provinces of Basilan and Lanao del Sur.

The Philippine Army said the Basilan-based 101Bde was officially renamed to the 1101st Infantry Brigade (1101Bde), while the Lanao del Sur-based 1101Bde was renamed to 101Bde.

Brigadier General Frederick Sales formally assumed on Wednesday, November 26, his role as acting commander of the newly designated 1101Bde, bringing with him steadfast leadership and a vision for continued peace and security in Basilan province.

The furling of the unit color of 101Bde highlighted the ceremony in Basilan, a moment filled with honor and reverence for its decades of service.

This was followed by the unfurling of the new unit color of 1101Bde, symbolizing renewed strength, identity, and commitment to mission.

All officers and enlisted personnel participated in the pinning of the 1101Bde patch and the Alakdan Patch, formally welcoming every troop as an integral member of the 11th Infantry “Alakdan” Division (11ID).

The pinning of the brigade and division patches commemorated the renaming of the unit.

“Today marks not just a change in name, but the strengthening of our identity, purpose, and unity. The 1101st Infantry (Gagandilan) Brigade now carries the spirit of resilience and bravery that the Alakdan Division embodies,” said Brigadier General Gregorio Nieveras, assistant division commander of the 11ID.

Nieveras led the renaming ceremony at Camp Luis Biel II that houses the brigade headquarters in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Nieveras urged every officer and soldier to continue serving the people with unwavering dedication and honor.

“It is with great pride that we embrace our new designation as the 1101st Infantry (Gagandilan) Brigade,” Sales said, expressing his gratitude and commitment.

“This renaming of our unit is far more than a change in designation. It is a reaffirmation of who we are and what we stand for. It connects our present service to the legacy of those who came before us, the men and women whose courage, commitment, and sacrifices shaped the reputation we carry today,” he added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Yasser Bara assumed as acting brigade commander of the 101Bde in a ceremony on Tuesday, November 25, in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The furling of the 1101Bde unit colors and the unfurling of the 101Bde unit colors highlighted the renaming ceremony and symbolized the brigade’s return to its original name.

The pinning of the Tabak Patch was conducted for all brigade troops, formally welcoming them as members of the 1st Infantry “Tabak” Division (1ID).

Brigadier General Felix Ronnie Babac, 1ID assistant division commander, who presided over the ceremony, reminded the troops that their strength lies not only in individual courage and skill but in unity, discipline, and strong commitment to their mission.

Bara described the moment as historic, saying that restoring the name 101Bde is more than a ceremonial act—it is “a return to our roots, a recognition of our lineage, and a renewal of the spirit that has guided this Brigade for generations.”

“This Brigade is your Brigade. We exist to protect your homes, secure your future, and support the peace you deserve. Your trust is our greatest weapon, and your support is our greatest strength,” Babac added, addressing communities in Lanao del Sur and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

Top military, police, and government officials, including religious leaders and representatives from the private sector, attended the two separate renaming ceremonies. (SunStar Zamboanga)