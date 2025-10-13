Basilan launches ‘Magtanah’ to support farmers

BASILAN Governor Mujiv Hataman launched Monday, October 13, 2025, a new assistance program for farmers to strengthen local agriculture and support food security across the province.

The program, dubbed “Magtanah”—which stands for Magtanim Para May Hanapbuhay—is a provincial government initiatives that provide farmers with direct subsidies, agricultural inputs, and market support.

Hataman noted that more than 200 farmers have registered on the first day of the program and are now undergoing validation to qualify for assistance.

Once validated, Hataman said they will receive seedlings, a monthly stipend, and the assurance that their produce will be purchased by the provincial government for its ongoing food security programs.

He emphasized the program’s dual purpose of supporting livelihoods while ensuring a sustainable food supply within the province of Basilan.

“Ang ‘Magtanah’ ay hindi lang para may maitanim ang ating mga magsasaka, kundi para masiguro rin na may hanapbuhay sila at may sapat na pagkain ang bawat pamilya sa Basilan (The ‘Magtanah’ is not just for our farmers to plant, but also to ensure that they have a job and that every family in Basilan has enough food),” Hataman said.

“Ito ay bahagi ng ating pangako na walang maiiwan — lalo na ang mga nasa kanayunan (This is part of our commitment to leaving no one behind — especially those in rural areas),” he added.

He said the provincial government will also provide technical assistance and coordinate with local agriculture offices to monitor the implementation of the program in the province’s two cities and 11 municipalities.

The two cities in Basilan are Isabela, and Lamitan, and the 11 municipalities are Akbar, Al-Barka, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Hadji Muhtamad, Lantawan, Maluso, Sumisip, Tabuan-Lasa, Tipo-Tipo, Tuburan, and Ungkaya Pukan.

Hataman said Magtanah is one of several initiatives under his administration’s broader plan to promote self-sufficiency and empower local farmers, who have long faced challenges such as limited market access and rising production costs.

The provincial government will assist with land preparation and lend its tractors to help till farmlands. The seedlings to be distributed under the program include high-yield varieties of vegetables, fruits, and root crops.

All purchased produce will be used for the province’s food distribution and feeding programs in public schools, rural health units, and emergency response centers, according to Hataman. (SunStar Zamboanga)